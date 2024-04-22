Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.71 or 0.00013427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $116.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00057107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00023069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

