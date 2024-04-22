Cosmos Price Tops $8.87 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00013374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $169.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00058772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

