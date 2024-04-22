Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 729,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.14. 2,735,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,303. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

