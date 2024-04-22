Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 2,880 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.24. 2,065,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,025. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Coursera by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after buying an additional 536,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after buying an additional 243,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.