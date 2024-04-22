Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.750-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 265,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $139.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

