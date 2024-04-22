Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.81

Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 10988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Creatd Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $503.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

