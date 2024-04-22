Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $260.27 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $260.27 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.