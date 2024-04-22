Critical Analysis: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 90.65%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Magic Empire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 2.73 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -4.23 Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 8.53 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

