Critical Contrast: Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) versus Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -397.35% -246.95% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30.14% 17.61% 13.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oragenics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 4 15 0 2.70

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $976.41, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oragenics.

Oragenics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oragenics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics $40,000.00 126.59 -$20.66 million ($9.25) -0.12 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $13.12 billion 7.50 $3.95 billion $34.75 25.81

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Oragenics. Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Oragenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Oragenics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc., a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

