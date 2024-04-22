Critical Contrast: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.33 -$30.33 million ($11.68) -0.12 IonQ $22.04 million 66.99 -$157.77 million ($0.78) -9.09

Super League Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -120.94% -188.40% -115.69% IonQ -715.77% -28.27% -25.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Super League Enterprise and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super League Enterprise and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.72%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

