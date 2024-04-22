Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Cronos has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $13.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00058772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.