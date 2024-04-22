CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $287.82 and last traded at $282.94. 735,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,580,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.97, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

