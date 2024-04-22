CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 95.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.07 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

