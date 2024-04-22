CyberConnect (CYBER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.54 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for $9.20 or 0.00013770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $183.08 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,901,954 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 19,901,943.67843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 9.24955918 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $17,951,163.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.