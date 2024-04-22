DA Davidson Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $44.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

