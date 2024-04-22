DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $191.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.76. 151,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,967. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $255.80.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

