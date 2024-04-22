Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,440.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Danaher by 27.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,343,000 after acquiring an additional 642,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $235.18 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

