DataHighway (DHX) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $14,243.01 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.06330452 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,739.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

