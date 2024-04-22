Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 20%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 212,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 616,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

