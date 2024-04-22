De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 4,575 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,084,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00.

enGene Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ENGN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.80. 65,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,481. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on enGene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $6,264,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

