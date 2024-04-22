Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $42,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $72,727,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DECK traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $810.22. 271,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,684. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $884.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

