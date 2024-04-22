Decred (DCR) Price Hits $22.77

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Decred has a total market cap of $364.46 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.77 or 0.00034408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00090047 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013666 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,007,561 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

