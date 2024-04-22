DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.69 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $5.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00089271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00034440 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.