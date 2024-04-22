Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 96.89 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.11.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

