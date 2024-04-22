Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Avantor by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,112,000 after buying an additional 47,904,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after buying an additional 3,316,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

