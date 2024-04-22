Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,100.00

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.69) and last traded at GBX 1,056 ($13.15), with a volume of 2968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($11.64).

Dewhurst Group Trading Up 12.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 954.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

