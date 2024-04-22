Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Raised by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 222,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.87. 393,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

