Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 4100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0056992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10. Insiders own 109.04% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

