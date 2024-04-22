DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0133

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $224.99 million and $8.58 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,327.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.14 or 0.00773644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00128907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00186841 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00108832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,964,825,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

