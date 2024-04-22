DIMO (DIMO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.50 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. DIMO has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and $287,392.42 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 218,392,112.58778656 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.32969933 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $327,138.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.