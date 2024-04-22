Diversified LLC Acquires 804 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,462,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,263,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average of $191.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

