Diversified LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,264,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,123,000 after acquiring an additional 273,920 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,607 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,241 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

