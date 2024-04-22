Diversified LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 613.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Shares of PJP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,411. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

