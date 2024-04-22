Diversified LLC Has $442,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diversified LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

