Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,034,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 214,209 shares during the period.

HYLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. 43,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

