DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

DLH Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.20. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DLH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $5,768,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLH by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in DLH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.