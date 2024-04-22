Duality Advisers LP Acquires 126,532 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 809.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,687. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.