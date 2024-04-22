Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.74. 60,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

