Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Trex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trex by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.72.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $87.56. 89,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

