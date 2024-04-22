Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.63. 2,789,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,742,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,396,101 shares of company stock worth $58,121,509. 48.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.