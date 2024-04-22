Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.78 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,813,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 230,618 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 161,788 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,549,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,622. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

