Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.19 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.87. 199,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,923. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $319.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

