Duality Advisers LP Purchases 11,497 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $679,775,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $97,724,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

