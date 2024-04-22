Duality Advisers LP Purchases 12,455 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kirby by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,480. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.