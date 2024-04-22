Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 18,669 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,669 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 15,891 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $6.84 on Monday, reaching $217.85. 4,626,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,797,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.59 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,358 shares of company stock worth $106,945,156. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

