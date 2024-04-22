Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,368 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Expedia Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $128.79. The company had a trading volume of 353,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,321. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

