Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 211,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Lyft Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. 2,747,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,585,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

