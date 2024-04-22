Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rambus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after buying an additional 515,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 76.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after buying an additional 861,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rambus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Rambus by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,281 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.77. 192,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.