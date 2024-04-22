Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.58. 161,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,543. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,394. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.