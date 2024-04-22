Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Scotiabank

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

DUK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.32. 1,428,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $361,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

